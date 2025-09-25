Owasso star Jalen Montonati commits to Oklahoma State

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso star basketball player Jalen Montonati announced he is committing to Oklahoma State Sept 25.
Montonati is the top-ranked player in Oklahoma in the 2026 class and is a 4-star recruit.
The 6'7'' Small Forward is a two-time Oklahoma State player of the year.
Previous coverage:
Player of the Week--Jalen Montonati--Owasso
