Owasso star Jalen Montonati commits to Oklahoma State

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso star basketball player Jalen Montonati announced he is committing to Oklahoma State Sept 25.

Montonati is the top-ranked player in Oklahoma in the 2026 class and is a 4-star recruit.

The 6'7'' Small Forward is a two-time Oklahoma State player of the year.

