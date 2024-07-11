OWASSO ROADS: Leaders present plans to expand major intersection

OWASSO, Okla. — The intersection of 96th and 129th in Owasso, seems like a major thoroughfare, but there is some room for growth.

There is only one turn lane, and the intersection itself is relatively small. Owasso leaders plan to expand the stretch and improve traffic flow.

“I think they need to,” Owasso driver Kenneth Elliott said.

Owasso leaders feel the same. Though the timeline for this project has been in the works for years, they have finally got the ball rolling.

Earl Farris, the city’s project administrator, presented the plans to neighbors during a July 10th meeting.

In short, they will add some islands, forcing right turns out of businesses. They also plan to add one additional turn lane to each side.

“Boy, it looks like it’s a mess to have to go through,” Kenneth’s wife, Nancy, said.

It will stay messy, especially with construction crews at work. However, Farris says, the goal is to keep the road open as much as possible.

“We want people to be able to shop, we don’t want to have so much congestion everywhere,” Farris said.

This project will have a radiating impact, as the stretch is a gateway to even more shopping and living in Owasso.

“Certain times a day, there’s no traffic, but when it’s big time, then it’s just backed up for miles,” Kenneth Elliott said.

This is just one project planned for the area in the coming years. The timeline is ambitious. Farris is confident it will be done before Thanksgiving. Just 135 days in all.

“The right of way is already purchased, the utilities are pretty much out of the way, so it’s very doable,” Farris said.

Construction is set to begin July 15th. Citizens can voice concerns by calling the public 918-272-4959.

