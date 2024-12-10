OWASSO PS SILENT: Supt. Coates refuses to speak on Title IX investigation

OWASSO, Okla. — School leadership in Owasso is remaining silent on Title IX.

Nearly a month ago, the U.S. Department of Education released findings of an investigation surrounding Owasso Public Schools’ handling of Title IX cases.



2 News Oklahoma was the only television station present at the Dec. 9 board meeting, the first since the findings were released Nov. 13.

When approached by 2 News Oklahoma at the conclusion of the meeting, Superintendent Dr. Margaret Coates declined to comment. In fact, the superintendent took issue with 2 News’ crew approaching her directly at a public meeting, preferring instead to go through the district’s media relations representative.

Prior to the meeting, 2 News Oklahoma made multiple attempts to speak with Dr. Coates via the media relations department, to no avail.

Chief among the Title IX cases investigated is the death of Nex Benedict. Benedict, an OPS student, committed suicide last Spring.

Also in the investigation are cases of bullying and a teacher grooming students. That teacher sent more than 100 text messages to three different female students. The U.S. Department of Education found OPS derelict in its Title IX duties.



“Apparently, people don’t feel safe here, I can’t imagine why, at all,” one Owasso parent said at a spring school board meeting, “A more, you know, woke school board, would see the death of a child and make sure it never happens again.”

Comments like those are a rarity. That parent spoke in the immediate wake of Benedict’s death, but since then, radio silence at board meetings on that case or any other Title IX matter.

Dr. Coates and Mark Officer, the district’s Title IX chief, both spoke extensively at the meeting.

The investigation’s findings were released Nov. 13. The agenda for the Dec. 9 board meeting came out Dec. 6.

Ninety minutes of meeting, two presentations from Dr. Coates, two from Mr. Officer, zero mention of the investigation.

