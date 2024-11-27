Owasso preschool opens free pantry to support neighbors in need year-round

OWASSO, Okla. — An Owasso couple noticed a need in their community, so they worked to find a solution to serve.

Aaron and Adrienne Forst opened Granny & Dot's preschool in 2022. Adrienne said everything they've done here since has been a part of God's plan.

"We didn't just want to stay within our building, we can only serve so many people within these walls," she said.

This is why, after two successful years, the childcare center owners decided to serve up more than just the A-B-C's.

They opened a little free pantry.

“Some people may be embarrassed to go into certain places, you know to say ‘Hey I don’t want to walk in, I don’t want to be seen to pick up the things that they need,' but they’re hurting and they need help," Aaron said.

The idea here is that people can not only pour into their community by filling the shelves but also discreetly take what they need.

Adrienne wants those who do utilize their pantry to know that someone is looking out for them, and cheering them on.



"Even though we may never meet in person, we’re praying for you," she said. "It’s just a very easy way for them to come and get the things that they need without having to feel ashamed about it.”

And in the short time it's been open, it's already proved to be a necessity for the people in Owasso.

“It’s a really great way for us to come together and do something really good and just love on people," said Adrienne. "The response from ‘I will be over to fill it, call me if it’s ever empty.’ We actually just opened it two days ago, and it’s already been cleaned out and filled, and we did not do that, so it has been overwhelmingly humbling to see our community come together for this project.”

The sign attached reads, 'give what you can, take what you need.'

Aaron is hopeful that that sentiment is front and center, and remembered long after the giving season ends.

“We are really hoping that this is a resource that people can use year round," he said. "That’s kind of why we positioned it where we did too, so even the people coming in to the center will see it and think ‘man maybe I have a little something extra I can donate.’”

As child care providers and teachers, it's important to the Forst's to instill this lesson into the tiny minds they're responsible for. To think about giving back, and taking care of your neighbor in times of need.

They plan to use the pantry as a learning tool, for their students and families.

“Were talking to them about how to be thankful, and what gratitude means and how to find joy even when your circumstances might be really, really dark – to find the light in even those situations," said Adrienne.

The Forst's partner with Owasso Community Resources. With the help of their staff at Granny & Dot's, they were able to donate more than 2000 lbs of food to the local non-profit this month.

