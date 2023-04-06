'A blessing': north Tulsa middle school opens food pantry

TULSA, Okla. — A north Tulsa middle school unveiled what it hopes will fill the stomachs of its students at home while fueling their minds in the classroom.

Monroe Demonstration Academy held the grand opening of a new food pantry Wednesday, provided by Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.

“It’s a blessing, you know? Because sometimes you run out of a certain thing, and you gotta wait until you get paid to get it. Now you got a little extra. It helps out,” Monroe parent Rickey Galindo told 2 News.

Galindo, who along with dozens of other families Wednesday - showed up to the food pantry’s grand opening and left with an extra set of groceries.

It also felt good to give back for 8th grade track athlete Julius Miller, who helped stack the half-ton load of non-perishables.

“I see it as like, if you put good into the world, you get good back," Miller said. "You want to help the ones that need it.”

Going forward, if a family or a neighbor of Monroe needs a can of food or a shells & cheese dinner, or even hygiene products, all they have to do is swing by in-person or they can reserve online.

The school provides it all at no cost.

“This is the first food pantry that Monroe has ever had, where we’re really excited to partner with the food bank and be able to offer food for families throughout the entirety of the year,” Principal Rob Kaiser said.

Monroe’s track & field coach Ben Imlay coordinated the rest, welcoming parents to take what they needed after the school’s monthly free family dinner.

“Parent involvement to me is so important, not just because we know that it helps - it really drives academic success for kids - but it also helps me as a teacher in the classroom," Imlay said. "It helps our school just be closer to our community.”

And any boost helps the family budget, according to Galindo.

“Grocery (prices) are outrageous," Galindo said. "I've got five little ones growing up, so they eat a lot."

Volunteers, donations, and sign-ups for picking up food are all welcomed by the school at this link.

