Owasso police provide update on suspicious activity calls

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso police told 2 News in a statement on March 10, investigators have found the man responsible for alleged abduction calls in the Country Estates Neighborhood.

Owasso Police investigating two alleged abduction calls in Country Estates neighborhood

On Feb. 26, Owasso police responded to a call from a concerned parent saying an individual tried to lure their child and a group of children into his vehicle.

After talking to families, officers found out their children weren't the first group of children approached by the man.

According to Lieutenant Nick Boatman with Owasso Police Department, police received video from ring cameras showing the man talking to the kids.

The incident happened while the children walked home from the bus stop and the man approached them.

Three hours later, the second group of children reported a similar incident.

Investigators recently received a tip and were able to track the man down.

He told them he did call the children over, but to ask questions about school drop-offs.

OPD said the man's story checks out and that there's no threat to the community.

The department also praised the kids for reporting strange activity.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

