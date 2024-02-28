Owasso Police investigating two alleged abduction calls in Country Estates neighborhood

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso Police want parents to be on alert, after two alleged abduction calls hours apart are being investigated by the department.

A parent in the Country Estates neighborhood called OPD a little after 6 last night, saying their child was among a group that an individual attempted to lure them into his vehicle. After speaking with the families, officers quickly learned the initial call was not an isolated incident for the day.

“They went out to canvas the area to see if they could get video from ring cameras or exterior video cameras to get a picture of the suspect and ended up running across another group of juveniles who were a little bit younger who said they encountered a similar incident that happened earlier in the afternoon,” said Lieutenant Nick Boatman with the Owasso Police Department.

The first group of children was made up of 12 and 13-year-olds, the second group was 9 and 10-year-olds. Neither group seemed to know about the other encounter.

The younger children were walking home from the bus stop Monday when they were approached by the man between 3:30 P.M. and 3:45 P.M. Three hours later, the older children reported a similar incident and the details were very similar in nature.

“The suspect himself was described by both individual groups as being a white male with a light or kind of a dirty blonde colored beard, very slender athletic build and he had tattoos a lot of neck tattoos and both groups kind of honed in on the neck tattoos,” said Boatman.

While the make of the specific make of vehicle is unclear, the groups agree it looks something like a Jeep Compass. The children all say it was a light silver car.

Owasso Police do not want fear to consume the community, but they do want families to be away of what is going on in their neighborhood. Boatman encouraged parents to talk to their kids to make sure they are alert when out on their own.

“Make sure you talk to your children about stranger danger, make sure that they walk in groups, that they do collectives on the school bus, make sure that they watch out for each other,” said Boatman. “The older kids can have cellphones, that is what actually scared off this individual on the second incident is one of the kids picked up the phone like they were going to call somebody and that’s when the suspect left.”

Additional officers will patrol and monitor the area in the coming days, and began doing so this afternoon after school. OPD is looking at neighbors Ring Doorbells and other cameras to see if the incident was caught on video, and encourages any neighbors in the area to check their footage.

Boatman said the department is taking every call very seriously and is investigating tips, running plates and anything else to locate a suspect in the case.

