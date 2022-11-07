Overnight Red Cross shelter in Idabel closing today

TULSA, Okla. — A massive cleanup effort is still underway in McCurtain County, just days after 2 tornados hit the area.

At least one person has died and more than 200 homes and businesses got damaged or destroyed by an EF-2 tornado that hit Idabel Friday night.

Red Cross volunteers immediately set up a shelter at the Bypass Church of Christ on the east side of town.

Since Idabel is a small neighborly type community, Matt Rose with the Red Cross says many people are staying with family, friends, and neighbors or using their insurance money for shelter.

Due to this, the shelter is closing at 11 a.m. on Monday. Cleanup efforts are still ongoing and disaster workers will still be available in the area.

“Our goal while we are out in the community is we deliver disaster equipment supplies so we have rakes, shovels, and tarps and so forth," says Rose. "Going out in the community in the neighborhoods getting those to folks who need them most.”

In addition to that, people can still come to the church during the day to charge their devices or get snacks and water.

Red Cross and county officials urge those who have received damage, no matter how small, to submit that to damage.ok.gov so state partners can come together to help you on the road to recovery.

If you would like to donate money to help those affected by Friday's severe storms, you can do that through the American Red Cross and by calling 1-800-HELP-NOW, or texting REDCROSS to 90999.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --