NWS: 2 tornadoes touched down in McCurtain County

TULSA, Okla. — The National Weather Service's Shreveport office released storm damage surveys about Friday night's severe weather on Sunday morning.

On Saturday, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency for multiple southeastern Oklahoma counties, including Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw, and LeFlore, after the storms.

At least one person is dead and more than 100 homes and businesses were damaged in the area.

The survey teams confirm up to four tornadoes touched down during Friday's storms with at least two of the tornadoes impacting McCurtain County during the night.

Pickens, McCurtain County

A tornado touched down in Pickens and traveled for nearly 3 miles during Friday's storms.

Damage survey results show it was an EF-2 tornado with estimated winds gusts of up to 125 miles an hour. A double-wide mobile home, which was tied down with straps, flew and led to a fatality.

The team believes it is possible that there was a second tornado that touched down in the area and will continue investigating on Sunday.

Red River County, Texas to McCurtain County, Oklahoma

While investigations are still ongoing, the survey team believes the same storm impacted both Red River County and McCurtain County, with the possibility of the tornado having one continuous track and traveling over 35 miles.

Damage survey results reveal that the tornado began as an EF-3 tornado in Texas. Multiple homes were found majorly damaged or destroyed. Many areas are still unreachable due to fallen trees and debris blocking the roads, impacting the damage assessment. The survey team believes the EF-3 tornado reached up to 140 miles an hour at one point during the storm.

It's believed the tornado's path continued into McCurtain County and by the time the tornado reached Idabel, its intensity died down slightly and became an EF-2 tornado.

