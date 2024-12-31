Watch Now
Overnight apartment fire near I-44 and 11th St.

TULSA, Okla. — Breaking overnight, the Tulsa Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment complex near I-44 and 11th st.

Around 2 this morning crews received a call of an apartment complex fire at the Saddlestone Apartments.

Multiple engines responded to the call.

When we arrived we could see damage to one apartment on the second floor.

Damage to second floor of Saddlestone apartments

We spoke with one Tulsa firefighter, who says there were no injuries and one apartment was affected.

Red Cross arrived to assist those who were impacted.

TFD says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

We will keep you updated as we learn more.

