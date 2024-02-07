Overdose through the eyes of a survivor

WAGONER, Okla. — It's just a click. A small device, about the size of an Apple Airpods case can save a life. The device dispenses Narcan as a nasal spray. It is stuck up one nostril of someone overdosing on drugs, and with a simple click, the drug permeates into the patient's blood, saving them.

Most days, Angela Lindsey can be found at Wagoner’s WRAP Project. She was addicted to drugs, but come Valentine's day, she'll be 10 years sober.

When she watched this video, it was easy for her to identify with the woman overdosing on Fentanyl. The organization helps people in recovery from addiction.

"I know where she’s at. I understand how hard it can be to try to navigate recovery and that she’s not alone. There’s a village of people," Lindsey said.

That is just one of the cases in which Wagoner County deputies used Narcan. They sent 2 News two other videos -- one of a lady overdosing in an RV, and another of a man passed out in a convenience store bathroom. Both were overdosing, and in both cases, the Narcan prevented complete disaster.

At its simplest, Narcan is just a nasal spray. It can go into either nostril and it works on the first try. Lindsey says she carries two doses with her, wherever she goes.

"You never know, you could be in the Walmart parking lot and see someone overdose," Lindsey said, "I’d rather have it on me and never ever use it then run into someone in an overdose and be unprepared and watch that life … go before me," Lindsey said.

Lindsey hopes the people involved in the above cases, and anyone else who needs it, visit the WRAP Project for help.

"We wanna see hope restored in people," Lindsey said.

Their services are free, just a call or door knock away.

