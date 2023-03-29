FDA approves Narcan to be sold directly to consumers

TULSA COUNTY — Today, the FDA is taking critical steps to reduce drug overdose deaths by approving Narcan to be sold over the counter.

The medicine can quickly reverse the effects of a drug overdose.

This action by the FDA paves the way for Narcan to be sold directly to consumers.

However, the state of Oklahoma has been using Narcan for years.

“Oklahoma made it readily available by having the pharmacist do a quick assessment and then the pharmacists themselves writing that prescription. That was Oklahoma’s innovative way of making the drug available. This truly makes it over the counter, and that’s what the significance of this is,” says Dan Cross with CREAOKS Behavioral Health Services.

The FDA says it could take several months before Narcan is switched from prescription to over the counter status.

Nancy Solomon’s son, Joe, was only 40 years old when he died from a drug overdose.

“We found him in our home, and he had been gone for many hours. On his toxicology report it came back 100% Fentanyl,” she said.

Solomon says she desperately wishes she would have found him in time.

“In our home, had I found Joe in time - definitely I would have used the Narcan. We had 3 doses of it in our home,” said Solomon.

Her son Joe is featured on a digital billboard near 41st and Mingo, along with a host of other people who have died from drug overdoses.

“It's just to bring awareness to the Opioid crisis that we have and to encourage others to reach out to our group to talk about, to educate our young people. You can never say, not my kid. You can never say it won't happen to me,” said Solomon.

It’s important to remember that Narcan is only buying time until paramedics can get there.

If you suspect your loved one overdosed, Cross says it’s vital that you call 911 immediately, because they can easily slip back into Marcoses and respiratory failure.

