Researchers study impact of trauma on OKC bombing survivors

TULSA, Okla. — Researchers at the University of Oklahoma published a study that found survivors of the Oklahoma City bombing have a "trauma imprint" from the event 30 years ago. The 1995 bombing outside the Alfred P. Murrah Federal building in took the lives of 168 people.

Dr. Mark Fergeson was there and said he can recall the tragic day as if it were yesterday.

"You couldn't believe it. We had never seen or experienced anything like that," said Fergeson.

At the time, Ferguson was a second-year medical student. He was there at the scene helping the first responders who were caring for the victims. Fergeson said even 30 years later, the trauma was still there.

"I think those folks who experienced something like that, a blast, it definitely puts you a little more on edge," said Fergeson.

Those who survived still feel the effects, according to Dr. Phebe Tucker and other researchers at the University of Oklahoma. Their study, published in January, found survivors' stress levels were still much higher compared to normal, even seven years after the bombing. Other levels, like PTSD and depression, returned closer to normal over the same period.

"That told us the mind was beginning to let go but the body was still remembering," said Tucker.

Tucker said understanding this 'trauma imprint' is essential to understanding the lasting impact of terrorism. 2 News asked her what people who have this trauma can do to help recover.

"To rely on others to discuss with other people, sometimes a therapist, and some have used faith," said Tucker.

Fergeson said he's cherished every day since the event.

"Each day is precious that we have to live each day with the correct priorities, which for me include my faith and my family," said Fergeson.

To learn more about the study, click here.

