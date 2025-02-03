OU Head Coach Patty Gasso tapped to lead US softball team to Olympics

OKLAHOMA CITY — The University of Oklahoma's head coach, Patty Gasso, will lead the USA Softball Women's National Team (WNT) ahead of the 2028 Olympics.

Gasso was selected by members of the USA Softball Selection Review Panel.

“USA Softball is proud to announce that Coach Gasso will lead our Women’s National Team for the 2025-2028 quad,” said Craig Cress, Chief Executive Officer of USA Softball. “Throughout her career, Coach Gasso has made a significant impact on the softball community and has greatly contributed to the development of the sport. We are confident that her skills, knowledge, and experience will enhance our program and we look forward to supporting Coach Gasso and the Women’s National Team as they strive to represent the U.S. with pride on the highest stage in the coming years.”

Gasso is the seventh female coach to lead the WNT. She's been involved with the WNT since 2018 as she led the U.S. Women's Elite Team during the World Cup of Softball.

“It is truly a remarkable moment in my career and a dream come true to be asked to coach Team USA,” said Gasso. “This is the highest honor I could ever receive, and I’m humbled by and thankful for the confidence USA Softball has in me. I have an intense passion to make Team USA the best it can be to help win the gold medal in 2028.”

Gasso is entering her 31st season with OU and recently helped the team win its fourth consecutive National Championship — the only program in history to do so.

