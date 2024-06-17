OU cancels class, operations for Aug. 30 football season opener

NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma has been preparing to join the Southeastern Conference. Its first football game is scheduled for Aug. 30 against Temple University.

As part of those preparations, the university announced classes are canceled that day and normal campus operations suspended.

"In preparation for the game and to accommodate traffic, parking, and safety measures that accompany game day, the university is making adjustments to academic and campus operations," OU said in an email on June 17.

Classes are canceled only for those in person at the Norman campus. Classes at OU Health Sciences in OKC, OU-Tulsa and OU Online will happen as scheduled.

Only "essential" employees will have to work on Aug. 30. The school recommends checking with a supervisor for more details if you're working on campus.

Aug. 30 is also National College Colors Day. Sooners are asked to wear their Crimson and Cream wherever they are.

