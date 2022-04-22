OSU-Tulsa to host financial literacy workshops for all ages

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma State University-Tulsa is hosting two workshops called “Money Matters: Financial Literacy” for kids and adults.

The workshop for elementary students is on April 23, and for the adults on April 30.

Topics that will be covered include an interactive display to teach the kids about the basics of money, and more advanced topics for the adults. This includes:

credit

budgeting

investing

how to plan for the future

Registration is free, and you can claim your spot for the kid's session here or the adult's session here.

