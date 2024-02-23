OSU student dies after hit-and-run crash

STILLWATER, Okla. — An Oklahoma State University student died after a hit-and-run crash on campus Thursday morning.

The crash happened at Monroe Street and Cantwell Ave. in Stillwater.

OSU said 19-year-old Gabrielle Claudia Long was the student killed in the crash.

Campus police were looking for a white, four-door Chevrolet pickup truck. They later identified a person of interest in the case. Nearly 40 minutes after their identification, the police took the suspect into custody.

OSU confirmed 21-year-old Tyler Peters as the suspect taken into custody by police around 12:30 p.m.

Around 3:30 p.m., police said Peters was officially arrested.

OSU's President, Dr. Kayse Shrum, released a statement after the death of the student.

I am heartbroken by the loss of a student this morning after a hit-and-run accident on North Monroe Street.



On behalf of the Cowboy family, our thoughts and prayers are with the student’s family, friends, classmates and professors. If you need support following this tragic event, know that OSU has many resources available to help you.



If you have information that may help the investigation, please reach out to the OSU Police at 405-744-6523 or use the chat feature on the Rave Guardian app.



Resources: okla.st/3r4Jup3



Rave Guardian app: okla.st/RaveGuardian

2 News is working to learn more.

