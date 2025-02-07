Watch Now
OSU names new interim-president

STILLWATER, Okla. — There is a new interim president at Oklahoma State University.

In a meeting on February 7th the OSU Board of Regents named Jim Hess interim president.

Days before Senior Vice President Dr. Jeanette Mendez became acting president after the resignation of Dr. Kayse Shrum.

Hess is vice provost of Graduate Programs at Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences. He's been in higher education for 40 years with 20 years at OSU-CHS.

The search for a new president for the university is underway.

