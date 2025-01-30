OSDE investigating 'multiple reports of abuse' at Okmulgee High School

OKMULGEE, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Department of Education is investigating Okmulgee High School after receiving multiple allegations of abuse.

OSDE said the complaints were received via the department's reporting system.

“I am deeply troubled by the allegations that have surfaced at Okmulgee High School,” said State Superintendent Ryan Walters. “OSDE is meticulously reviewing multiple allegations that were simultaneously received through our Awareity system, and we will take immediate action to ensure that our students are protected. The safety of Oklahoma Students is our top priority. Ensuring public schools and their employees have the resources they need to protect students and are trained in how to report and manage allegations of any kind, is our priority. Any failure to report misconduct immediately will not be tolerated.”

2 News did confirm Okmulgee Public Schools is holding a special school board meeting tonight. A crew is going to the meeting.

We've reached out to the school district and local law enforcement to learn more.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

