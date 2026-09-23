Osage Nation expands language and culture programs in public schools

PAWHUSKA, Okla. — The Osage Nation is working to strengthen partnerships with local school districts, giving Osage students better access to their culture and language.

Cabinet Secretary Vann Bighorse and Osage Language Department Director Braxton Redeagle recently met with superintendents from five school districts: Hominy, Skiatook, Barnsdall, Woodland, and Pawhuska.

The goal is to expand Osage language and cultural programs while finding new ways to support Osage students across the reservation.

Principal Chief Joe Tillman says these partnerships help Osage children learn who they are and where they come from, and they help all students understand the history and culture of their community.

Osage parents agree. Amy Shackelford, an Osage parent, said:

"We have parents who aren't Osage. We have grandparents who aren't Osage, but to pull them into the conversation in that way where now our kids can teach you about our history, our language, they can teach, you know, my mother is Sue, she's not Osage. So, my children, although both of their parents are Osage, you know, our extended families are kind of mixed in these different ways. Empowering the children with that knowledge really sort of like brings our families back into focus culturally."

The effort is supported by the Osage Nation Constitution, which states that educating Osage people is essential to building a prosperous society.

This approach benefits everyone — not just Osage kids today, but their friends and families too. It helps ensure the Osage language and culture will continue for generations to come.

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