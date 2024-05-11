Osage County Sheriff's Office finds man's body in Bird Creek near Barnsdall

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — The Osage County Sheriff's Office, working with Christian Aid Ministry Search & Rescue, discovered the body of a man in Bird Creek on May 11.

They found the man's body at around 1:55 p.m. and are working to identify him with the medical examiner.

Aid workers and volunteers have been searching for 81-year-old Wayne Hogue, a man who went missing after the EF4 tornado that came through Barnsdall.

His son, Richard, spoke with 2 News about the final conversation he had with him.

Missing Barnsdall man's son uses faith during difficult time

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

