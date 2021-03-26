ORU expands, adds 3 new buildings on campus

TULSA, Okla. — Oral Roberts University is not just making its name known on the court. The university is also expanding by adding three new buildings to the campus. For students, that means more space to learn and grow.

The exciting new developments on campus come as ORU's men's basketball team is gaining national attention. The team is preparing to face off against the Arkansas Razorbacks this weekend in the Sweet 16 round of NCAA March Madness.

“We are so excited about opening the front door of Oral Roberts University to Tulsa,” Natalie Adams, vice president of development and alumni relations, said.

One of the three new buildings is a welcome center. It will be the first building visitors see when they enter campus.

“Now, we’ll have a welcome center, and so, when folks come in, prospective students, folks that want to tour — they can start right there," Adams said. "They’ll be greeted by our admissions staff and they’ll all be housed in that building."

The Media Arts Center will house arts, theater, media, music, and dance. The new facility aims to enhance the student learning experience by adding studio sets, theaters, and classrooms.

The space has Braden Clapp, a junior theater major, very excited.

“You know, some of the classes we take now, we have to take in the lobby of our theater now, because we don’t have the rehearsal space,” Clapp said.

The third building is a new library.

“We do have a library. We have a lot of library space, but this is going to be a technologically advanced library,” Adams said.

The expansion is part of the university's $75 million campaign, allocating $60 million to the new buildings. The rest will go to student scholarships.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the welcome center takes place in April.

