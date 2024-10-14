Organizers, attendees celebrate Tulsa Pride after financial uncertainty

TULSA, Okla. — Crowds celebrating the 25th annual Tulsa Pride Parade had to wait a little longer than previous years.

“I was okay because of the heat (when it's held in June), but also the community came together anyway and had a good pride event," parade attendee Vincent VanRose told 2 News Oct. 13.

A pattern of severe weather combined with a serious financial setback due to alleged embezzlement forced the 2024 edition to be postponed.



Previous coverage >>> Oklahomans for Equality former treasurer charged with embezzlement

The organizer of Tulsa pride events each year, Oklahomans For Equality was out at least $130,000, investigators believe stem from its former treasurer, Paul Allen.

Allen is charged with embezzlement and has a preliminary hearing set for Nov. 13.



OKEQ had to make some staff cuts and furloughs behind the scenes. This threatened not just to rain on the parade but maybe even cancel it entirely.

“We have an incredible leadership team," OKEQ Executive Board Member Lollie Moore-Emig said Sunday. "Our interim director has been extraordinary with working with an outside consultant as well who has a legacy of impact in the non-profit space. And then this event really is possible because of the volunteers that we have.”

Moore-Emig also emphasized what the group said earlier in the year: that an embezzlement scandal will not happen again thanks to a consistent auditing schedule.

"As well as everyone being mindful that in any situation there can be a bad actor where things occur," she added. "And we want to be mindful and transparent with all of our information.”

Longtime Tulsa Pride visitor Nathan Chase said he’ll also continue trusting OKEQ.

“Not every organization is perfect but they’re making a comeback in the best way they can," Chase said. "And we’re out here showing support like all these other people. And I think a lot of us have faith.”

While in previous years, the parade had taken place in the summer, this year's weekend of events coincides with October being LGBT history month. The events kicked off Friday, which was also National Coming Out Day.

