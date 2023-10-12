Oklahomans for Equality former volunteer under investigation for theft from organization

TULSA, Okla. — A former volunteer treasurer is under investigation for allegedly stealing over $130,000 from Oklahomans for Equality, a local nonprofit.

The organization's Executive Director, Dorothy Ballard, clarified that the misappropriated money did not come from grant funds, but from the organization's operational budget.

"We've suffered numerous losses... in trust, revenue, and support because of this; the actions of one individual," expressed Ballard.

In response, the organization is bolstering its financial policies. "Multi-step verification for any payments and invoices we receive," explained Ballard. "We no longer issue credit cards to employees. No one has access to credit lines anymore... multiple signers on any checks, and those are sent either electronically or via mail. We have four different people with eyeballs on everything."

Other changes include auditing more frequently and public town halls each quarter. Ballard said the agenda for these is "giving people an update just on general operations and what we have going on in terms of programming. Then, a look at our financials for that quarter."

A new Executive Finance Committee has also been added to the organization.

Ballard says the non-profit has reported its findings to Tulsa Police. As authorities investigate, Ballard is hoping for healing in the community.

"We're working towards, hopefully, a resolution towards justice," said Ballard. "As soon as we became aware, we acted. We are all hurt and saddened by it."

Below is the full statement from Oklahomans for Equality:

Oklahomans for Equality (OkEq) recently completed the process of a



forensic audit examining the fiscal years of 2018 through 2022, and



shared those findings with our members and the public during our



inaugural Town Hall on Monday, Oct. 10. The audit revealed the



misappropriation of general operating funds over that period by a former



volunteer treasurer in the amount of $135,077.56. Those findings have



been handed over to local authorities for criminal review. We believe in



being forthcoming with our community, which is why we have been



transparent about OkEq's past financial mismanagement. Our commitment to



transparency stems from our core mission: to promote and protect the



rights, health, and well-being of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community in Oklahoma.



Since our leadership transition began last year, our team and processes



have undergone a significant transformation, with accountability as a



guiding principle. We understand that our mission extends beyond



advocacy; it encompasses responsible financial management, transparency,



and accountability as integral components of our service to the



community. OkEq remains deeply committed to serving the 2SLGBTQIA+



community in Oklahoma, not only by championing their rights and



well-being but also by setting an example as a model organization for



responsible financial management and transparency. Our ultimate aim is



to reestablish trust and confidence within our community, aligning our



actions with the values and needs of those we are privileged to serve.



