OPEN: Wildfire resource center begins serving victims in Mannford

MANNFORD, Okla. — A section of Mannford High School was transformed into a resource center for wildfire victims, offering agencies like the Red Crossand the Oklahoma Insurance Department to those impacted.

According to Creek County officials, the fires on March 14 destroyed 30-50 homes. Mannford resident Julie Travis said she lost her home and wanted to start the recovery process.

Travis said the fires took away a place to sleep and countless valuables she can't replace.

"Childhood memories, homemade blankets, and just pictures," said Travis.

KJRH

On March 19, Travis visited Mannford High School for the Wildfire Victory Resource Center. Looking for agencies to provide ways to hopefully build new memories.

The Red Cross and other agencies offered people like Travis and answered questions.

KJRH

Annie Vest with the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management is one of the organizers. She said they wanted to act as quickly as possible.

"We're doing everything that we can to help them know that there's some level of help and assistance on the way," said Vest.

KJRH

Vest said the event will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 20. After that, the resources will travel across Oklahoma to help as many wildfire victims as possible, but the next stop is not set in stone.

For Travis, seeing the smiling faces in one spot after the disaster is the definition of the Oklahoma standard.

"Pick up and move on, and what the next step is. So I'm hoping to get some answers or some directions," said Travis.

In addition to the resources, lunch and a therapy dog were provided for those in need. Travis said her fellow Oklahomans would pull through.

"Just keep praying. I mean, that's the only thing you can do that's free. Just keep praying and be thankful that you have your loved ones," said Travis.

To learn more about the resource center, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

