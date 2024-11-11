Oologah-Talala Public Schools cancel classes Monday, November 11, for water leak repairs

Oologah-Talala Public Schools announced classes were canceled Monday, November 11, due to a water leak.
The district announced the closing on its Facebook page, saying the leak was from a line that services a large part of the campus.
The post also said officials will be in touch to discuss any rescheduling for assemblies and performances scheduled for Monday.
