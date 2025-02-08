One year since Nex Benedict's death

OWASSO, Okla. — Saturday, Feb. 8, will mark one year since Nex Benedict died.

The nonbinary Owasso teenager’s hospitalization and suicide after a fight at school sparked a nationwide conversation on bullying and LGBTQ+ youth.

2 News Oklahoma’s Douglas Braff reached out to Oklahomans for Equality and Owasso Public Schools about where things stand one year later.

It all began Feb. 7, 2024, with a fight inside a bathroom at Owasso High School, where Nex Benedict was a sophomore.

Benedict — who went by they/them and he/him pronouns — was injured in the fight with classmates, but the medical examiner ruled their death a suicide.

Owasso community members made their anger and fear heard. The story made national and international headlines.

“I think Nex’s story resonated with so many people across the country because school has become a place where students don't always feel safe or welcome,” Whitney Cipolla told 2 News. “I just feel sad that a year has passed, but Nex doesn't get to get any older.”

We sat down with Cipolla, who serves as board president of Oklahomans for Equality, to gauge where things stand now.

When asked if Oklahoma is safer for nonbinary youth, she replied, “I would argue that it's, with the political rhetoric at the Federal and State levels right now, it's not any better.”

“Sometimes it feels worse,” she added.

In November, the Department of Justice and Owasso Public Schools entered an agreement to fix Title IX violations by updating the district’s policies on bullying and sexual harassment. The DOJ’s Office of Civil Rights found that the district failed to take the required steps after Benedict’s death.



“I think all schools need to take accountability and make sure that they take any reports of bullying and violence very seriously,” said Cipolla, “because students, safety, health and well-being depend on the schools doing their jobs and supporting students and creating safe learning environments.”

“[Benedict doesn’t] get to get older and grow up and have their own life and make their own choices. So, the next best thing we can do as a community is to reach out, support one another and remember their name and their legacy,” she also said. “We need to remember what happened and hold schools and elected officials accountable because the choices that impact students in schools have very life or death consequences.”

We reached out to the family’s attorney, who texted us, “No comment at this time from the family”.

2 News reporters have reached out time and time again to Owasso Public Schools to talk on camera about the DOJ investigation.

We reached out to the district’s communications director multiple times by phone and email for an on-camera interview for this story.

He emailed us a similar statement to ones in the past:

“The safety and security of students and staff continue to be the top priority of Owasso Public Schools and bullying in any form is unacceptable.



Over the summer, a district committee worked to streamline the reporting process and ensure that it is consistent from site to site across the district. Parents and students are encouraged to report instances of bullying to a district employee or through our website. Each and every report is thoroughly investigated by school administrators and appropriate disciplinary action is taken, if warranted.



In addition to encouraging students and staff to report instances of bullying, the district has updated policies and student handbooks with clear Title IX information, enhanced recordkeeping practices, notified parents and staff members of Title IX procedures, and developed Title IX training for staff and students.



The district is committed to fostering a safe and inclusive environment for all students. As we approach the anniversary of Nex’s passing, our thoughts continue to be with Nex’s family and loved ones.”

