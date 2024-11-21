Watch Now
One person dead after rollover on Highway 169

<p>Police lights</p>
TULSA, Okla. — Around 7:30 p.m., Tulsa police responded to a single-vehicle accident near Highway 169 and 21st Street.

Police said the driver lost control and rolled over. Witnesses said the vehicle caught fire, and they were able to put the fire out.

The driver died at the scene.

The northbound lane of HWY 169 was shut down between 21st and 31st for about an hour and a half.

The highway is now open.

