One arrested after trespassing American Airlines Tulsa Maintenance facility

TULSA, Okla. — American Airlines said law enforcement responded to their maintenance facility in north Tulsa early Saturday to someone being at the facility without permission.
A spokesperson for American Airlines said team members confronted the individual until police arrived on the scene and that no team members sought medical attention.
American Airlines said in a statement:
“Local law enforcement responded after an unauthorized individual trespassed at our maintenance facility. We appreciate the vigilance of our team members who quickly confronted the individual until law enforcement arrived."
2 News reached out to law enforcement but hasn't heard back because of the holiday.
