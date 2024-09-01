One arrested after trespassing American Airlines Tulsa Maintenance facility

TULSA, Okla. — American Airlines said law enforcement responded to their maintenance facility in north Tulsa early Saturday to someone being at the facility without permission.

A spokesperson for American Airlines said team members confronted the individual until police arrived on the scene and that no team members sought medical attention.

American Airlines said in a statement:

“Local law enforcement responded after an unauthorized individual trespassed at our maintenance facility. We appreciate the vigilance of our team members who quickly confronted the individual until law enforcement arrived."

2 News reached out to law enforcement but hasn't heard back because of the holiday.

