Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

ON THIS DAY: Oklahoma's deadliest tornado hits Woodard in 1947

1947 Woodward tornado damage (8).jpg
Oklahoma Historical Society
1947 Woodward tornado damage (8).jpg
1947 Woodward tornado damage (12).jpg
1947 Woodward tornado damage (10).jpg
1947 Woodward tornado damage (11).jpg
1947 Woodward tornado damage (6).jpg
Oklahoma City Times, April 10, 1947.jpg
1947 Woodward tornado damage (4).jpg
Posted

WOODWARD, Okla. — On April 9, 1947, one of Oklahoma's most devastating tornadoes hit Woodward.

The powerful F5 tornado level 200 city blocks and killed more than 100 people in the city — making it the deadliest tornado in Oklahoma history.

1947 Woodward tornado damage (2).jpg

As the tornado traveled on its nearly 100-mile-long path, it continued to widen. By the time it hit Woodward, reports say it was two miles wide.

1947 Woodward tornado damage (7).jpg

According to the National Weather Service, this system produced at least six tornadoes along a 220-mile path that stretched from Texas through Oklahoma and into Kansas.

Here's video of the aftermath from the Oklahoma Historical Society:

Footage of the 1947 tornado in Woodward

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US