ON THIS DAY: Oklahoma's deadliest tornado hits Woodard in 1947

WOODWARD, Okla. — On April 9, 1947, one of Oklahoma's most devastating tornadoes hit Woodward.

The powerful F5 tornado level 200 city blocks and killed more than 100 people in the city — making it the deadliest tornado in Oklahoma history.

Oklahoma Historical Society

As the tornado traveled on its nearly 100-mile-long path, it continued to widen. By the time it hit Woodward, reports say it was two miles wide.

Oklahoma Historical Society

According to the National Weather Service, this system produced at least six tornadoes along a 220-mile path that stretched from Texas through Oklahoma and into Kansas.

Here's video of the aftermath from the Oklahoma Historical Society:

Footage of the 1947 tornado in Woodward

