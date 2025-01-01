OLIVE DROP: Price Tower goes dark on NYE, halting beloved tradition

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — For 20 years, the Price Tower in Bartlesville was a staple of celebration on New Year's Eve with its unique olive ball drop.

The event, which included a dinner and party, would drop a massive olive from the top of the tower into a martini glass on the ground.



But the popular event closed its olive jar alongside the closing of the famous Frank Lloyd Wright skyscraper.

"It was always a dream of mine to get the chance to perform there. So, it was a really monumental moment for me. So, for it to not happen, is kind of sad. Because I wanted to do it again for sure," said Ashlee Elmore.

She was the special guest performer with the Mike Cameron Jazz Collective at the last olive drop in 2023.

They didn't know at the time it would be the last NYE event at the tower. But Elmore said they performed like it was.

"It was a lot of fun. They have had different manifestations of the event throughout the years," said Elmore.

On NYE 2024, Frank Lloyd Wright’s only skyscraper sat dark. She said it reflected what’s happened to the iconic tower.

"It is certainly symbolic. Things have certainly shut down and the hopelessness you sort of feel when you look at the building," said Elmore.

However, she and other people in Bartlesville are not giving up on the iconic structure.

Over the last year, the tower’s been embattled with lawsuits – keeping the building empty and closed.

"That was literally the only thing to do in Bartlesville on New Year's Eve," said Rebel Manuel.

Manuel grew up in Bartlesville and was visiting for the holidays.

She said she wants tradition to come back, and bring more people to the city.

"I would be the first one there. Yes. I would love to see that happen with the price tower," said Manuel.

She said it’s a big draw for the community and a chance for neighbors to catch up with neighbors all while ringing in the new year.

"I think that community’s really important. And it does give people a boost and let them know that they are welcome here," Manuel said.

Both Manuel and Elmore are watching the New York celebration from home, instead of in the Bartlesville community.

"I feel like the Price Tower is a story of resilience. That always has been, it always tends to rise from the ashes. So, those of us who have been here for a long time, we believe that it will rise again," said Elmore.

They said they believed the olive would drop once again and were optimistic about the future of the prized Price Tower.

