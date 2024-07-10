OKTOBERFEST: Festival gets new sponsor for 45th anniversary

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s iconic Oktoberfest revealed a new title sponsor to kick off 45 years of the festival.

Zeeco, Inc has agreed to a multi-year title sponsorship. The festival is 13 weeks away, and organizers are excited to bring more Bavarian culture to Green Country

In a news conference on July 10, organizers gathered to give the community a sneak peek of what is in store for Zeeco Oktoberfest Tulsa.

"Oktoberfest is one of my all-time favorite festivals,” said Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith.

From the Biergarten to the iconic glockenspiel, the festival has become a favorite among not only Tulsans but festivalgoers from around the world.

However, it is not just the more than 200 taps of flowing German beer that has organizers raising their glasses.

"We're bringing our longtime community partner Zeeco to the forefront of the design,” Mike Dodson, chair of Oktoberfest board of directors, said.

Zeeco is a world leader in the design and manufacture of advanced combustion and environmental solutions for industry.

"This title sponsorship is a testament to the enduring commitment of the Zink family to Tulsa,” Darton Zink, president and CEO of Zeeco, said. “The Zink Family Foundation have spent nearly a century giving back to Tulsa through the development of parks, educational buildings and other philanthropic work."

Zeeco Oktoberfest Tulsa will continue to benefit the Tulsa River Parks, which manages miles of parks and trails along the Arkansas river, as well as bring in more than $20 million in local and regional economic impact.

The event runs Oct. 17- 20 at River West Festival Park. Tickets are available here.

