Okmulgee Primary's new point system is a hit with students

OKMULGEE, Okla — Okmulgee Primary has implemented a new program this school year, highlighting five characteristics: citizenship, respect, caring, responsibility, and trust.

Principal Dawn Wallace said she wanted to help students learn life skills in a fun way by starting a new point system.

Students are grouped into houses and compete for points by showing honesty and kindness, participating in community service, and staying on task, on time, and in attendance at school.

“Things that they need, how to be kind, how to be respectful, how to be caring, how to be a good citizen and do good things in the community for others,” said Wallace. “It’s created a good bond between the kids and the students.”

Layonnie Collins and Erika Barnett are 4th graders in the Caring House.

“We get to take care of the little ones, and when they need help, we can always help them,” said Layonnie.

“We read to our houses, and we read books to the little kids," said Erika. "They all answered the questions that we asked correctly.”

“The kids really love it; they get into the competition," said Principal Wallace. "It’s another type of just becoming a family, not like I’m in this class or in this grade.”

Anna Kelly is a 4th grader in the Respect House.

“What I like about it is that everybody is sorted out in how they act at school," said Anna. “We get points for doing something good.”

Each quarter, teachers and administrators hold an assembly to honor students who adhere to their house’s character well.

Students' families can show their support as their children are crowned for their achievements, and their classmates applaud their hard work.

