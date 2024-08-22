Oklahoma's Cold Case Files: Who Killed Galan Landrum Sr?

TULSA, OK — The search for a killer who police say murdered a man at a Tulsa apartment complex continues.

Galan Landrum Sr. died after being stabbed inside his own home, while his daughter and her friend hid inside a back bedroom.

To this day, his son, Galan Landrum Jr. struggles to understand why someone would take his father’s life.

It was March 6th, 2022, and he says he left with some friends and was only gone for a few minutes, when all of a sudden, he got a terrible phone call.

His sister was hysterical on the other line and told him that his father, Galan Landrum Sr. had been stabbed.

Galan says at first, he couldn’t believe it.

“She face-timed and she showed me, and when she showed me it was him on the floor with a whole bunch of blood everywhere and stuff like that,” said Galan.

When he arrived back at the apartment, his father was still conscious and Galan desperately tried to help him.

Troy Franklin-Smith serves as a captain and an assistant fire marshal with the Tulsa Fire Department, and his son is close friends with Galan.

“Galan immediately told me what had happened to his father, and I started making phone calls to the captain that actually responded to the situation,” said Troy.

He said one of the most difficult parts of his job is telling someone they lost a family member.

“That was one of the hardest parts of the day for me was to hear him say he was talking to his father at one point, and then in another point, his dad was gone,” said Troy.

It’s been two years now, and Galan says he just wants answers and closure to this extremely, painful chapter in his life.

“There is a high percentage of Tulsa murders that get uncovered, but it’s like what happened with my dad? Why can’t they figure that out?”, said Galan.

His mother wasn’t in the picture growing up and so he was raised by his grandmother, and when she passed away, he felt completely alone.

That’s when Troy not only opened up his heart, but also his home to Galan.

“I’m here for Gaylan to make sure he gets that closure. His grandmother passed away recently and he was with her so we wanted to reach out and see if he would like to stay here and he took us up on it,” said Troy.

Galan said being a part of this family has also started his healing process.

“It’s meant a lot to me. Shoot, I’ve got some of my own family members that won’t even help me so it means a lot to me, it really does. Troy has helped me a lot,” said Galan.

If you have any information about the death of Galan Landrum Sr. you are asked to contact the Tulsa Police Department.

