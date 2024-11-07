Oklahoma's Cold Case Files: Tina Brashear

MANNFORD, Okla. — It’s not knowing that is so difficult for Daniel Brashear.

His beloved sister, Tina, has been missing for 13 years now and her abrupt disappearance still haunts him to this day.

"She was staying with my aunt in Tulsa and she had been seeing her boyfriend who she had a pretty bad domestic with a few months prior. She was staying with my aunt and she goes and sees him on April 1st of 2011,” said Brashear.

Daniel tells me his sister had a rough relationship with her boyfriend at the time she went missing.

"They had gone to some friend's house that evening, and they started drinking, and of course, it's a toxic relationship, and they started having arguments. The friends that they were with told them look, you guys are going to have to go because they were arguing and that's the last time anyone saw my sister. 'We believe that after they went home, they had another domestic where he ended up killing her,” he said.

Numerous agencies investigated Tina’s disappearance, including the Mannford Police Department.

I sat down with police chief Jerry Ridley to learn more about her case.

He tells me they did look at her boyfriend and at one time, he was arrested for her murder, but later died in jail and that’s when the case ran cold.

Brashear said he believes Tina’s boyfriend and his father both know what happened to her.

"He and his father were both arrested and booked into the Creek County jail. Shortly thereafter, he had been sick and he had fallen in his cell and hit his head and they later determined that he had a brain bleed and he was transported to the hospital and he passed away,” said Brashear.

Thus, taking with him any answers as to where Tina Brashear’s body could be.

If you have any information about Tina Brashear's disappearance, please contact the Mannford Police Department.