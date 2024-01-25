Oklahoma’s Cold Case Files: Peggy Gaytan

TULSA, Okla. — Charles Lomax said he will never forget his dear, friend Peggy Gaytan.

“Peggy was a beautiful person. We were just like brothers and sisters. I stayed at her house and played with her granddaughter and everything,” said Lomax.

Lomax still remembers where he was that fateful, day in 2012 when police said a gunman took her life.

“I was at home that day, but I had just left from here. That was on a Thursday night. That's what I was hired to do was to get her off the night shift so she could be a day manager here and I was going to take her place,” said Lomax.

Lomax moved to Oklahoma from Texas to work with Peggy at the Shell Station near 36th and Harvard.

He arrived around 5:00 p.m. and put in his application and was told he was hired and could start the next evening.

"She got killed that Thursday night and you see if I would have been back here that Wednesday night, she wouldn't have been here, I would have been here instead of her,” said Lomax.

It’s a guilt that he said he still carries to this day.



Tulsa police said Peggy was working her shift that night like normal when all of a sudden her life was taken in an instant.

"A couple of males entered and one of them, apparently they were trying to rob the place, and one of them fired and killed her,” said Lt. Brandon Watkins.

Watkins said this case hits his detectives differently because of the type of person that Peggy was.

"This is one that kind of haunts everybody because this is just a person doing their job. Not up to any mischief, not doing anything wrong. Just a sweet, lady working,” said Watkins.

He said they want to give her family some definitive answers and see someone serve time behind bars for Peggy’s death.

If you have any information about the death of Peggy Gaytan, you are asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers.

That number is 918-596-COPS.

Go even deeper into cold cases in Green Country with our podcast. New episodes drop in Fridays.