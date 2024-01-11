Oklahoma’s Cold Case Files: Karen Ann Moncrief

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said Karen Ann Moncrief was known to open up her home to others, even when it meant putting her safety at risk.

“It sounds like she had kind of a kind heart and let people stay there when maybe they shouldn't have,” said Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins.

She resided at the former, Clarland Arms Apartment complex and officers said her apartment saw all kinds of people.

Police said it was a friend who discovered her body battered and bleeding that day in her apartment in 2007.

“She was found by an acquaintance who had stopped by the apartment to use the restroom and saw her on the floor, and at first thought she was just asleep but then noticed that she had some trauma to her head,” said Watkins.

Moncrief was taken to a local hospital where she passed away the next day from her injuries.

Tulsa police said a motive isn’t clear in this case, however, the type of activity that took place inside the apartment was.

“People would stop and stay there, and it was an apartment where people were known to hang out and use drugs,” said Watkins.

Investigators said it’s not clear how long Moncrief lay on the floor suffering before she was found.

"There were people who had left the apartment several hours earlier and she was fine. So, depending on what time that assault happened that ultimately led to her death, hopefully it wasn't very long,” said Watkins.

Over the years, detectives identified several suspects in this case, but unfortunately, none of them panned out.

But police believe this case can still be solved if the right person comes forward.

"We believe there is stuff to work with here and hopefully, there's somebody out there who knows the suspect and could relay the information to us and help us out,” said Watkins.

If you know anything about the death of Karen Ann Moncrief, you are asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers.

That number is 918-596-COPS.

You can remain anonymous.

