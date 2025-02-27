Oklahoma's Cold Case Files: Nola Baldwin

TULSA, Okla. — A young mother goes out to buy pizza for her children and is never heard from again.

Despite this case being 30 years old, it’s still on the minds of Tulsa County investigators.

It was 1994, and investigators with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office said that Nola Baldwin left her home in Collinsville to go get some food for her children.

That was on April 1st, but fast forward 21 days later and her vehicle is discovered submerged in a pond.

“On April 22nd, her vehicle was located inside a pond near 126th Street North out in Tulsa County. Her body was located in the vehicle. The medical examiner ruled her death a homicide,” said Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office Spokeswoman, Casey Roebuck.

Investigators said at the time, there were no suspects in Baldwin’s death.

Her husband, Steven, died the year before.

Despite limited evidence in this case, the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office wants to bring it back to the forefront of people’s minds in hopes that someone may know something that might bring Baldwin’s family some closure.

“Thirty years goes by, and it can both work against you, and it can also work in your favor. It’s a negative in the fact that 3 decades have past potential witnesses may have past but at the same time, when we have divorces happened and when marriages break up and people pass away, we also have witnesses that might actually be willing to come forward and offer more information in this case,” said Roebuck.

If you have any information about the death of Nola Baldwin, you are asked to contact the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have a cold case you would like us to look into, you can email us at coldcase@kjrh.com.