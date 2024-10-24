Oklahoma's Cold Case Files: Latrice Miller

TULSA, Okla. — Some say there is no greater pain than to lose a child, and for Shelia Miller, it's even too painful to look at her daughter Latrice's photo.

2 News sat down with Miller to discuss her daughter's cold case back in 2018.

"I don't look at her picture because it hurts. It hurts too much. I don't have anything I could see because when I see it, it's just too much pain," said Miller.

Tulsa police say any case that involves a child is extremely difficult to work, but this one stands out because she was only a teen at the time of her death, and she was found by another child.

"She was discovered by a 10 year old boy who was out walking to a friends house through that area and officers came and I don’t think she had been missing for very long," said Lt. Brandon Watkins.

Police said her body was found near 91st and Mingo on the afternoon of October 28th, 1990.

"The way she was murdered, shot in the head and then just dumped like she was a piece of trash I was just like, I still can't get over it," said Miller.

"Over the years, police have questioned countless people and even had several leads, but so far, nothing has led to charges in this case.

"She had led a pretty hard life in her short 15 years and certainly we would like to catch the person who did this. There have been a lot of people who have been spoken to and there have been several possible suspects who have been questioned, but so far nothing’s panned out that we can make an arrest on," said Watkins.

Her family, as well as Tulsa police, are hoping that someone with information will come forward in this case.

“There’s something especially tragic whenever it’s a child that’s been murdered and you know a 15 year old girl absolutely did not deserve what happened to her," said Watkins.

If you have any information about the death of Latrice Miller, you can call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. You can remain anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.