Oklahoma's Cold Case Files: Kevin Huey

TULSA, Okla. — A murder case falls apart after police say witnesses didn’t show up for trial.

Kevin Huey was killed in 1996 and at the time, his suspected killer got to walk.

Officers say Huey went out clubbing with some friends at a local bar called the Genesis Club.

While he was at a venue near 21st and Garnett, police say a fight broke out, and shots were fired.

Huey was hit and killed.

2 News sat down with Tulsa Police Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins to learn more about this case.

“Detectives actually made arrests on this case about four days after the murder, and unfortunately, the case fell apart when witnesses didn’t show up for trial,” said Watkins.

He said back then, there wasn’t as much digital evidence as there is today, and it often required a great amount of courage for people who were called to testify in a case.

“We have much better technology, and I think we do a better job of working with the witnesses and the witness's families, and you know, relaying their fears and getting things taken care of,” said Watkins.

The hardest part of this case for Watkins and his team is knowing that a killer is walking free despite the evidence against them.

“It’s bad when you have to watch people that you believe murdered, and you’ve got proof that they murdered someone walk free just because somebody chickened out at the last moment,” said Watkins.

If you have any information about the death of Kevin Huey, you are asked to contact the Tulsa Police Department.