Oklahoma's Cold Case Files: Frederick Wilson

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — It’s a case that goes back to February of 2008.

At the time, Frederick Wilson is living at home with his girlfriend.

They are watching television and according to Wilson’s girlfriend, two masked men storm their way into the house and zip tie the victims and put them on the ground.

Investigators with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office say the men begin to search the house for anything valuable.

At one point, someone shoots Frederick Wilson in the back of the head and the two suspects leave the house.

Deputies say his girlfriend was somehow able to free herself from her restraints, get out of the house and call for help.

When investigators got to the home, they found Wilson already dead, and the only living witness, who was his girlfriend, could only give them limited information.

Wilson’s mother, Sandra, said she was at home when she got the call that her only son had been shot.

“I was at home when it happened, and I got a phone call, but I got the phone call where he was shot. I didn’t find out he was dead until I went to the house,” said Wilson.

A possible motive starts to take shape as investigators work through the clues left behind at the home.

“Looking into Frederick’s lifestyle, we think may have played a role in motive in this case. Frederick was well known in the narcotics game, and it is suspected that he may have had thousands of dollars in cash in drug proceeds in the house, and that is the motive that we are looking at,” said TCSO spokeswoman Casey Roebuck.

Wilson’s mother agrees.

“He wasn’t in no gang. It probably had something to do with drugs, but he wasn’t in no gang,” said Wilson.

Despite what her son may have been involved with at the time of his death, she says no parent should ever have to lose a child.

“You know, being happy on the outside, but don’t nobody know the pain on the inside. It’s like my birthday come and they just gave me two weeks to be with him before they decided to kill him I don’t celebrate my birthday. I don’t celebrate nothing really,” said Wilson.

Right now, investigators are hitting a brick wall when it comes to solving this case because they believe two well-known criminals may be responsible, and people are scared to come forward.

“A lot of time has gone by and the suspects in this case are well known bad guys and they are currently incarcerated and so we want the public to feel that now is the time to come forward and give us the information that we need to finally bring closure to Frederick’s family.”

If you have any information about the death of Frederick Wilson, you are asked to contact the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 918-596-8836.

Go even deeper into cold cases in Green Country with our podcast. New episodes drop in Fridays.