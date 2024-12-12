Oklahoma's Cold Case Files: Deborah Timmons

TULSA, Okla. — A well-being check on a Tulsa woman led investigators to her body.

Deborah Timmons was discovered inside her apartment in the 1990s, and although police strongly suspect her ex-husband, this case remains unsolved.

In May of 1994, a friend of Timmons was concerned about her and called police.

That friend told officers they had not spoken with her in days and that Timmons was not returning their phone calls.

When officers arrived at the apartment, they found her body in the bathroom, and initially, her death was ruled a suicide.

However, Tulsa police homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins says they pinpointed a suspect who was also a suspect in a several other murder cases.

“Ultimately, the death was ruled unknown but over the years, her ex-husband was a suspect in a murder prior to being with her and in murders up in Missouri afterwards and we were reached out to by Missouri law enforcement, I think it’s St. Lawrence county who were looking at him for murders that happened there,” said Watkins.

Watkins said although they suspected him, they just didn’t have enough evidence to move forward.

“She did have ligature marks around neck so I mean it was attempt to stage to look like a suicide,” said Watkins.

He said cases like these are particularly frustrating for investigators.

“He’s obviously much older now and you know when you have another municipality who actually filed charges and arrested him, but their case fell apart when witnessed died, obviously a long time has passed and that’s a risk that you take,” said Watkins.

Watkins and the homicide team at the Tulsa Police Department are ready to bring Timmons’ killer to justice and they want someone to answer for the crime committed against her.

If you have any information about the death of Deborah Timmons, you are asked to contact the Tulsa Police Department.