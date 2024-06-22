Oklahomans speak out after Supreme Court upholds federal ban on domestic abusers

TULSA, Okla. — The United States Supreme Court ruled to uphold a federal ban on domestic abusers owning guns on June 21, in what some call a major win for domestic violence victims.

Domestic Violence Intervention Services told 2 News that data shows Oklahoma ranks first in the nation for domestic violence and third in domestic violence homicides.

In an 8-1 decision, the Supreme Court ruled when a person is found to pose a credible threat to the physical safety of another, they may be temporarily disarmed.

Shelly Tacha is one of thousands of Oklahoma women who know first-hand what it's like to experience domestic violence.

"From being held at knifepoint to being held at gunpoint to being tazed on a daily basis and being told you’re worthless, nobody wants you and nobody is going to believe you. Who is going to believe your story?” Tacha said.

She said in 2014, her ex-husband abused her, using any means necessary to control her and get his way.

Somehow, she found the courage to leave with her son Josh and found shelter at Domestic Violence Intervention Services.

"I stayed at DVIS for two years until I could get my feet on the ground," said Tacha.

Vice President of Advocacy Services for DVIS, Lori Gonzalez, praised the ruling.

"We know that firearms increases the danger of a domestic violence situation and so we were hoping they would uphold this so that it would keep Oklahoma women and men safe," Gonzales said.

Shelly said her road to recovery is largely due to her faith, and she wants to encourage other victims and survivors that there is freedom on the other side.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

