Oklahomans react to assassination attempt, fatal shooting at Trump rally

TULSA, Okla. — After the assassination attempt and fatal shooting at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania, many were left shocked and confused as questions swirled.

To understand how people were feeling, particularly Oklahomans, 2 News took to the streets to talk with a few people who shared their reactions.

First reactions:

"I mean it was just, shocking and I think it’s a really sad day for America. That’s where our political, there’s so much political turmoil and hopefully that we can become more united as a country," said Daniel Desimone.

"My first reaction was 'It’s a great way to get everybody talking about him again,'” said Shelbe. She did not provide a last name.

"I’m absolutely devastated, I’m so worried about our country right now. If he actually gets hurt, what’s really going to happen?” said Amy Vierheller.

"I think it puts Trump more on the map because just having, I mean seeing that, a lot of people saw that live," said Savanna Reynolds.

As Tulsans like these absorbed the news on July 13, their next question was one many had. What does this mean for America as we head toward November?

“I just think it says a lot about America and where we’re at right now with life," said Vierheller.



With countless trying to make sense of what happened.

"I think it just shows there is a lot of divide in the country and that this could possibly be a sign of that," said Desimone.

Others shared their sadness for the person who lost his life.

"But just the fact there was just like someone who did get shot and I think there was another person who died and it’s just a very very scary situation and it’s saying to me that we are still having to really deal with all this and I just don’t know how a gun got in there, but yeah it’s very sad,” said Reynolds.

It wasn’t just in person where people reacted. Some took their comments to the 2 News Facebook.

One sent thoughts and prayers while others talked about the state of the country.

After spending some time in the community gathering thoughts, 2 News spoke with U.S. Representative Kevin Hern.

"I was actually traveling to have dinner with my family when I got the news from Washington D.C. that the president had been shot," said Rep. Hern.



Hern sent his thoughts and prayers to the innocent person killed and those injured in the shooting.

"It’s just a tragedy and by the grace of god we’re talking about an attempted assassination as opposed to an assassination,” said Rep. Hern.

He said an investigation is already beginning to take place with Congress.

He’s expecting this to change the conversations in the election

“I think that you’re going to see a toning down of, just last night, President Biden said that we have to take Trump out, I’m not insinuating that he would mean this way, but this rhetoric, it doesn’t take much sometimes to trigger people that see this as, potentially an opportunity to fulfill a sitting president’s wish or anybody else that might be saying to do harm to another opponent or a candidate," said Rep. Hern.

Hern also said he has been in contact with people around former President Trump.

Hear the full interview here:

Full interview with Representative Kevin Hern after assassination attempt at Trump rally

