Oklahoma lawmakers react after Donald Trump rushed off stage after shots fired

TULSA, Okla. — Former president and GOP front-runner Donald Trump briefly addressed a crowd on July 13 in Butler County, Pennsylvania, before his security team swept him away.

Trump was speaking to the crowd when loud pops were heard. He grabbed the side of his head/right ear and then ducked below the lectern as he was on stage.

The Trump campaign confirmed the former president is safe.

"President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow," the campaign said.





Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt released this statement following the incident.

“My prayers are with President Trump and those in attendance at the rally— and we should all feel so thankful for the swift response by the Secret Service and law enforcement. While details are still coming in, we can’t tolerate attempts to thwart democracy with political violence. Period.”

Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell posted this statement on Facebook.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond called on Americans to reject political violence and resolve their differences at the ballot box.

“The bullets of madmen have altered the course of American history many times, but not today. Thank God President Trump is safe. Amid reports of multiple injuries and possible fatalities at this horrific shooting, every American must reject political violence and resolve to settle our policy differences at the ballot box. The future of our Republic depends on it.”

Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin posted on Facebook that he's praying for the former president.

Senator James Lankford thanked law enforcement for their swift action and said this is not what we do with political discourse.

Congressman Josh Brecheen praised law enforcement for their quick response.

“President Trump, even with blood on his face, is not going to stop fighting for the American people. Please join us in praying for continued Providential protection for our 45th President (and future 47th), the attendees at today’s rally, and all their families. We send our sincerest gratitude to the law enforcement who responded at the scene,”

Representative Kevin Hern said he's praying for everyone involved and political violence of any kind should be universally condemned.

“I am grateful for the heroic acts of law enforcement who rushed to ensure President Trump’s safety,” said Rep. Hern. “It is truly a miracle that the bullet only grazed President Trump’s ear. Tammy and I are keeping him, as well as the loved ones of the individual killed and the two people who were gravely injured, in our prayers. This was a reckless assassination attempt that put thousands of people in danger. Political violence of any kind should be universally condemned in the strongest of terms. I ask my fellow Oklahomans to join me in lifting our nation up in prayer.”

