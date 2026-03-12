Oklahoma woman turns grief into cold case advocacy mission

TULSA, Okla. — Raven Rollins didn't set out to become a true crime advocate.

The Tulsa-area woman was working as a home health aide when personal tragedy — and an unexpected passion — set her on a new path.

Rollins was caring for a patient who shared her love of true-crime documentaries when her world changed.

"I was actually working as a home health aid and doing a little bit of legal research on the side and my patient loved true crime," Rollins said.

"So we would just sit and talk all day and watch documentaries and all kinds of stuff and of course I've always kind of been into true crime anyways. I grew up in Ada, Oklahoma — home of the Innocent Man," Rollins said.

Then tragedy struck close to home.

"I remember coming in one day and had gotten a task that said you need to call home and I found out that my cousin, Lane, had been killed in his front yard," Rollins said.

"They knew who did it and it was a strange feeling that things can happen to you. It doesn't just happen to other people," Rollins said.

Her husband's family had also been touched by an unsolved murder — a cousin killed in Ada nearly a decade earlier.

With grief fueling her purpose and a collection of recording equipment at home, Rollins found her calling.

"I've got all of this equipment laying around because we were musicians and I'm like, I've got to put it to good use and maybe I can start a podcast and talk to other people and tell their stories," Rollins said.

In 2019, she launched her podcast, Sirens, and hasn't stopped since.

Her work has grown into multiple books, including her latest, This is True Crime — a guide designed to help cold case families advocate for themselves.

"This last book that I just released is a guidebook and I put every question that I have ever been asked into it and so hopefully, that book, A to Z, you can figure out how to advocate for your own case," Rollins said.

"I feel like it's an empowerment when you can do something yourself when you've been banging on doors and nobody's listening," Rollins said.

You can order a copy of Raven's books here.

