Oklahoma Warrior Honor Flight grounded due to funding shortage

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight did not take to the skies but held a ceremony at the Claremore Veteran's Home to recognize those who served our country.

A typical warrior honor flight takes veterans to Washington D.C. to visit national monuments but due to funding shortages they were forced to stay on the ground.

However it did not matter to the veterans as they took in every moment of the celebration.

Max Terhund is a Vietnam veteran who attended the celebration.

"It means a lot to me. It means that we ain't forgotten," Terhund said.

More than a hundred veterans gathered at the home to experience the modified celebration.

The organization behind the trip said while the funding held them back this month they still wanted to do something special.



Cord Fowler is a board member for the organization. He said it is always and honor to be with veterans.

"Each flight costs $130,000. We charter an American Airlines aircraft. We put all of our veterans in the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino the night before. All this costs money. Unfortunately for April we were not able to secure the funding," Fowler said. "But we did not want to do nothing."

Desite the change in venue, the veterans 2 News spoke with appreciated the event.

Terhund said it meant a lot to him because like many Vietnam veterans he did not get the best homecoming. However, he honored to have worn the uniform.

"I feel proud," Terhund said. "Cause when they give us thank yous, it makes us, it goes to our head. Were home. Somebody appreciates us."

The event organizers gave these veterans a little taste of what they hoped to show them in person.

They played videos from previous honor flights that toured the monuments that was built in the service members honor.

Among the virtual tour was a special video of the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Along with multiple Vietnam and Korean War veterans was Frank Reisinger. He was the lone veteran from World War II.

He said he loved the event.

"It was a nice celebration. And that's all I have to say," Reisinger said.

The Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight hopes to secure enough funding to make a trip in October.

Each veteran at the event received a packet with details on how they can secure a spot on the next flight.

If you would like to donate to the next trip visit the Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight website.

