Oklahoma Tax Commission confirms security breach, unknown number of employees impacted

The Oklahoma Tax Commission has confirmed a security breach within its Oklahoma Taxpayer Access Point system.

The breach, discovered in December 2025, has affected an unknown number of employees.

A spokesperson from the Oklahoma Tax Commission sent 2 News Oklahoma this statement.

The Oklahoma Tax Commission (“OTC”) takes the protection of taxpayer information very seriously and information privacy and security are among the OTC’s highest priorities. Working with the IRS, in December 2025, the OTC learned of suspicious activity within its Oklahoma Taxpayer Access Point (“OkTAP”) system. In response, the OTC promptly launched an investigation with the assistance of third-party cybersecurity and digital forensic specialists.

Through the investigation, the OTC learned that the event involved taxpayer information. We cannot speak to the total number of individuals involved; however, impacted individuals have been notified directly by mail with details regarding the event and information about complimentary credit monitoring and fraud assistance services the OTC made available to them.

Additionally, the OTC has implemented several additional security measures to prevent this event from occurring in the future. The OTC sincerely regrets any concern this incident may cause and remains committed to strong safeguards and protecting the information entrusted to the agency.

This is a developing story.

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