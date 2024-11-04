Oklahoma sees record high number of registered voters

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Election Board announced the state reached a record number of registered voters ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

This year, over 140,000 registered to vote and just under 30,000 registered since Sept. 30.

The State Election Board said statistics show this is largest total number of registered voters before a Presidential Election since Oklahoma started tracking pre-election voter registration statistics in 2000.

Here's how those numbers break down:



Republicans - Up 87,419 this year, making up 52.33% of registered voters

Democrats - Up 6,450 this year, making up 26.98% of registered voters

Independents - Up 45,776 this year, making up 19.72% of registered voters

Libertarians - Up 1,378 this year, making up .95% of registered voters

For more voting resources:

Local News VOTE: What's on the Nov. 5 ballot in Green Country? Jennifer Maupin

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

