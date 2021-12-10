Oklahoma reports 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, largest increase since September

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported more than 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the largest one-day case increase since September.

The 3,003 new cases in the report released Friday bring the state's 7-day rolling average of new cases to 1,561.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases hadn't been above 1,500 since Oct. 1.

A one-day increase of more than 3,000 cases hasn't been reported in Oklahoma since Sept. 3 in the midst of the delta variant's initial surge.

Despite the recent uptick in cases, most of the cases have been due to the virus's delta variant. The state hasn't found the emerging omicron variant in any of its testing samples as of Thursday.

